Kyriacou (Kay) Kyriacos

from London (parents: Soteris Kalli from Ardana and Anastasia Kalli from Rizokarpaso)

It is with great sadness that we announce that on the 3rd of August, age 72 years, our dear mother/ wife closed her eyes for the last time. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She leaves behind her husband Tryfonas, three Children, Grandchildren, Mother and Brother.The funeral will take place on Friday 26th August 2022, at 11.30am, at St Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church – 660 Kenton Road, HA3 9QN and the burial at 1pm, at Pinner New Cemetery – 660 Pinner Road HA5 5RH. Refreshments will be at St Panteleimon Church Hall after the burial. We will be collecting for St Luke’s Hospiceas they took such great care of Kay in her last couple of weeks.

Κυριακού (Kay) Κυριάκος

από το Λονδίνο (γονείς: Σωτήρης Καλλή από Άρδανα Αμμοχώστου και Αναστασία Καλλή από Ριζοκάρπασο)

Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε ότι στις 3 Αυγούστου, σε ηλικία 72 ετών, ηαγαπημένη μας μητέρα/σύζυγος έκλεισε τα μάτια της για τελευταία φορά. Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσοι τη γνώρισαν. Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγό της Τρύφωνα, τρία παιδιά, εγγόνια, μητέρα και αδελφό. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 26 Αυγούστου 2022, στις 11.30 π.μ., από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Παντελεήμονα – 660 Kenton Road, HA3 9QN και η ταφή στη 1:00μ.μ, στο κοιμητήριοτου Pinner New Cemetery – 660 Pinner Road HA5 5RH. Η παρηγοριάθα δοθεί στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Παντελεήμονα μετά την ταφή. Επίσης, θα γίνονται εισφορές για το St Luke’s Hospice καθώςφρόντισαν τόσο πολύ την Kay τις τελευταίες δύο εβδομάδες της.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family