Kypros Nicholas

(from Khirokitia, Cyprus)

10.11.1937 – 02.08.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Kypros Nicholas on Tuesday 2nd August 2022, at the age of 84. He leaves behind his wife Maroulla, daughters Yiota and Stella, son Nick, sons in law Harry Jacovides and Peter Petrou, daughter-in-law Katrina, grandchildren Anmarie, Kypros, Savvas, Joanna, Marie, Adam and Charlie, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday 2nd September 2022, at Ayios Demetrios Church, Logan Road, London, N9 0LP, at 10am. The burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1JJ at 12 noon. The wake will be held at Enfield Golf Club, Old Park Road South, EN2 7DA.

In lieu of flowers the family have set up a Just Giving Page for the benefit of the North London Hospice. Please visit JustGiving & search for Kypros Nicholas on the main page.

Alternatively, there will be a box for donations for the North London Hospice and Ayios Demetrios Church.

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Κύπρου Nicholas την Τρίτη 2 Αυγούστου 2022, σε ηλικία 84 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την σύζυγό του Maroulla, τις κόρες του Yiota και Stella, τον γιο του Nick, τους γαμπρούς του Harry Jacovides

και Peter Petrou, την νύφη του Katrina, τα εγγόνια του Anmarie, Kypros, Savvas, Joanna, Marie, Adam και Charlie, αδελφότεκνα, συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 2 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, από την εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Logan Road, Λονδίνο, N9 0LP, στις 10 π.μ. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ, στις 12 το μεσημέρι. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Enfield Golf Club, Old Park Road South, EN2 7DA.

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια δημιούργησε σελίδα στο Just Giving Page προς όφελος του North London Hospice. Επισκεφτείτε την σελίδα JustGiving και αναζητήστε το όνομα Kypros Nicholas. Επίσης, θα υπάρχει και κουτί εισφορών με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο North London Hospice, καθώς και στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family