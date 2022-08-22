† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Katina Kontemeniotis

(from Assia, Cyprus)

It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grand mother, great-grand mother and sister Katina Kontemeniotis. Katina was born in Assia 1936, to Kyriakos and Christalla Shamptani. She has a sister Margarita and four brothers Yianni, Kokki, Kosta and Mihali. In 1961 at the age of 25 she left

Cyprus and came to live in London where she married Andreas Kontemeniotis.

She is survived by her sister Margarita, her brother Mihali, and her children, Betty, John and Andrea, her grandchildren, Jessica, Katie, Reece, Christopher and

Andrew and great granddaughter Olive.

The funeral will take place on Friday 2nd September 2022 at St. John’s the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, at 12 noon. And the burial and wake will take place at

Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP.

In lieu of flowers the family are kindly ask donations for Alzheimers Society at

https://www.facebook.com/100027892530046/posts/pfbid0hGME1UmWDjsNhcJXpWmJgHvj3yUKshSjZ9QfrF5Vrni8SdAK4pmLFRo7uh38LKESl/?d=n

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Κατίνα Κοντεμενιώτη

1/8/1936 – 5/8/2022

(από Άσσια, Κύπρος)

Με βαθύτατη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, προγιαγιάς και αδελφής Κατίνας Κοντεμενιώτη στις 5 Αυγούστου 2022.

Η Κατίνα, γεννήθηκε στην Άσσια το 1936 με γονείς τον Κυριάκο και τη Χρυστάλλα Σιαμπτάνη και αδέλφια τους: Μαργαρίτα, Γιάννη, Κοκή, Κώστα και Μιχάλη.

Το 1961, σε ηλικία 25 ετών, έφυγε από την Κύπρο και ήρθε για να ζήσει στο Λονδίνο, όπου παντρεύτηκε τον Ανδρέα Κοντεμενιώτη.

Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της: Μπέτι, Τζον και Αντρέα, τα εγγόνια της: Τζέσικα, Καίτη, Ρις, Κρίστοφερ και Άντριου, τη δισέγγονη της Όλιβ και τα αδέλφια της Μαργαρίτα και Μιχάλη.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 2 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022 από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, στις 12 το μεσημέρι. Θα

ακολουθήσουν η ταφή και η παρηγοριά στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton,

Church Street, N9 9HP. Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια δέχεται εισφορές για

το Alzheimers Society, μέσω της σελίδας:

https://www.facebook.com/100027892530046/posts/pfbid0hGME1UmWDjsNhcJXpWmJgHvj3yUKshSjZ9QfrF5Vrni8SdAK4pmLFRo7uh38LKESl/?d=n

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family