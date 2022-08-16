Joanna Panyiotou Leonida

(from Larnaca, Cyprus)

05.02.1934 – 17.07.2022

It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and yiayia Joanna Leonida, known to many as Mrs Leo or Mrs Jo. She sadly gained her angel wings on the 17th of July 2022. She will be sadly missed. May you rest in eternal peace. Joanna leaves behind her son Leonida’s, three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two great great grand children. The funeral will be held on 24th of August 2022, at 12.30pm, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Wightman Road N8 0LY, and after the burial will take place at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ. If you wish to donate instead of flowers there will be a box for the Heart Foundation.

Ιωάννα Παναγιώτου Λεωνίδα

(από την Λάρνακα της Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς Ιωάννας Λεωνίδα, στις 17 Ιουλίου 2022, γνωστή σε πολλούς ως Mrs Leo ή Mrs Jo. Η Ιωάννα αφήνει πίσω τον γιο της Λεωνίδα, τρία εγγόνια, οκτώ δισέγγονα και δύο τρισέγγονα. Θα μας λείψει πολύ. Ας αναπαυθεί εν ειρήνη. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 24 Αυγούστου 2022, στις 12.30 μ.μ., από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή Wightman Road N8 0LY, και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ. Αν επιθυμείτε, αντί για λουλούδια, μπορείτε να κάνετε εισφορές για το Heart Foundation στο κουτί πουθα βρίσκεται στην εκκλησία για τον σκοπό αυτό.

