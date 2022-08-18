Georgios Antoniou Harmandas

(from Acheritou Famagusta, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Georgios Antoniou Harmandas, on August 13th, 2022. He leaves behind three children: Maroula,

Antoni, Evdokia, sons-in-law Kyriakos and Stavros, daughters-in-law Katia and Theodora, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister Elpida, relatives and friends.

The funeral service and burial will take place at Agios Georgios, Larnaca, Cyprus, on the 26th of August 2022, at 11am.

George was born in Acheritou on the 9th of May 1934 the son of Antoni and Maria Harmanda He married Loukia Christofi Georgiou from Styllous in 1956.In Cyprus he had two jobs he worked in the British bases and a shoemaker in the village.

George came to the UK in 1966 and a few months later his wife Loukia and children Maroulla , Takis and Tony followed the same path.In 1969 their fourth child Evdokia was born.

After working at various jobs he opened a fish and chip shop and named it the Quality Fish bar that was very well known in Islington that traded for 46 years.

In 1981 George’s wife Loukia passed away at the age of 45. And in 2018 he lost his son Taki at the age of 59.

The last 19 years George lived in Paralimni.

Γεώργιος Αντωνίου Χαρμαντάς

(από Αχερίτου Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Γεωργίου Αντωνίου Χαρμαντά στις 13 Αυγούστου 2022. Αφήνει πίσω τρία παιδιά: την Μαρούλα, τον Αντώνη, την Ευδοκία, τους γαμπρούς του Κυριάκο και Σταύρο, τις νύφες του Κάτια και Θεοδώρα, εννιά εγγόνια, πέντε δισέγγονα, την αδερφή του Ελπίδα, συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η εξόδιος ακολουθία και η ταφή θα τελεσθούν από την εκκλησία του Αγίου Γεωργίου Λάρνακας, στην Κύπρο, στις 26 Αυγούστου 2022, στις 11 π.μ.

Γεώργιος Αντωνίου Χαρμαντά

Γεννήθηκε στην Αχερίτου 9- 5- 1934.Απο γονείς Αντώνη και Μαρία. Παντρεύτηκε την Λουκία Χριστοφή Γεωργίου απο Στύλλους το 1956.Δούλευε δύο δουλειές, στον Αγγλικό στρατό και σκαρπάρης στο χωριό. Πήγε στην Αγγλία το 1966 και μετά απο μερικούς μήνες τον ακολούθησαν η σύζυγος Λουκία και παιδιά τους Μαρούλα Τάκης και Αντώνης. Το 1969 γεννήθηκε το τέταρτο τους παιδί η Ευδοκία. Μετά από διάφορες δουλειές άνοιξαν το πολύ γνωστό φησιάτικο Quality fish bar, Finsbury park που λειτούργησαν για 46 χρόνια. Το 1981

εχασε την λατρευτή του σύζυγο Λουκία στα 45 της χρόνια.Το 2018 ράγισε η καρδιά του χάνοντας τον γιό του Τάκη 59 χρονών. Τα τελευταία 19χρόνια κατοικούσε στο Παραλίμνι.

Αιωνία ή μνήμη σου πολυαγαπημένε μας πατέρα και παππού Γιώργο.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family