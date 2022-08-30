† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Eve Georgiou Crow

29th April 1935 – 15th August 2022

(from Ayios Loukas, Famagusta, Cyprus)

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our much beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Wife, Eve Georgiou Crow (known formerly as Eve Georgiou Karavias).

Eve Georgiou Sideras was born on the 29th of April 1935 in the wonderful coastal town of Ayios Loukas, Ammochostos. Eve was the first daughter of George and Androniki (Georgiou) Sideras, she was one of 3 sisters and 4 brothers and grew up in a close and loving family, in what was a beautiful part of Cyprus. She arrived in London to join her brother in May 1954 where she met Demetri Costi Karavias and they were married in 1955. They went on to have three children, Haritini, George and Androniki. She has eight loving grandchildren who will miss her greatly and nine great grandchildren whom she also knew and loved. Eve assisted her then (now late) husband Demetri in establishing a prosperous business whilst creating a warm and a loving home.

Eve trained as a seamstress and was also an accomplished dress maker, designing and producing private commissions for dresses and costumes. She had a successful life in the UK, learning English at the local College and being fluent in both languages in her 40’s.

Eve married Alf Crow in 1991, they travelled the world and enjoyed many wonderful experiences during those journeys. They also spent many winter months with Eve’s daughter who resides in Paphos. Eve struggled with her health in later years, but always remained positive and active. She was supported lovingly by her husband Alf.

Eve was a truly lovely person who cared greatly for her family and wider family. She was a committed Christian and would attend both the Greek Orthodox Church in Leyton, St Eleftherios and also a nearby community fellowship church where she was much loved and will be missed.

She leaves behind her a thriving family, many close and valued friends.

‘They shall be known by their works’ (Matthew chapter 7 v.15-22).

We give thanks to the Lord Jesus Christ for her life.

Eve’s Funeral will take place at 10.00am on Wednesday the 7th September in Saint Eleftherios Greek Orthodox Church, Leyton, conducted by Pater Filotheous Mavrakis, 113 Ruckholt Rd, London E10 5NT. The burial will follow at 12.00 midday for those who wish to attend at Forest Park Cemetery, Forest Rd, Ilford IG6 3HP. Beverages and a buffet will be served from 1pm onwards at Fiskardos, Fairlop Waters Country Park, Forest Rd, Ilford IG6 3HN, all are very welcome to remember and celebrate a truly wonderful life fulfilled.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family