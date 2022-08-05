Eleni Constantinou

(from Vasili, Cyprus)

19.04.1924 – 20.07.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Eleni Constantinou on Wednesday 20th July 2022, at the age of 98.

She leaves behind her husband Yiannakis, daughter Vasoulla, son-in-law Ossie, grandsons Erik, and Aren, four sisters Pinelopi, Angela, Militsa and Annoulla.

The funeral will take place on Friday 12th August 2022, at All Saints Church, Camden St, London NW1 0JA, at 12.30pm, and the burial at Cemetery New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ 2.30pm followed by the wake at Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1GN. There will be a donation box for Cancer Research

Eleni was born in Vasili , Cyprus in 1924 the daughter of Anastasis and Christina and was the oldest of nine siblings and came to the UK in 1954 where she worked as a seamstress and returned to Cyprus in 1957 where she married Yiannakis from Nicosia and came back to the UK in 1957.

Ελένη Κωνσταντίνου

(από το Βασίλι, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Ελένης Κωνσταντίνου την Τετάρτη 20 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 98 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγό της Γιαννάκη, την κόρη της Βασούλλα, τον γαμπρό Όσι, τους εγγονούς Έρικ και Αρέν, τέσσερις αδερφές την Πηνελόπη, την Άντζελα, την Μηλίτσα και την Αννούλα. Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 12 Αυγούστου 2022, στον Ιερό Ναό των Αγίων Πάντων Camden St, London NW1 0JA, στις 12.30 μ.μ., και η ταφή στο Cemetery New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ 14:30

και στη συνέχεια η αφύπνιση στην Ariana Αίθουσα δεξιώσεων, Brunswick Park Rd, Λονδίνο N11 1GN.

Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών για το Cancer Research.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family



