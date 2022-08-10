Andreas (Andrekis) Loizou

(from Aradippou, Cyprus)

14.03.1946 – 23.07.2022

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden death of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Andreas (Andrekis) Loizou, on the 23rd of July 2022, at the age of 76. He leaves behind his wife Rita and children Despo, Christos, grandchildren Andri, Sophia, Harry, Christos, 5 sisters and one brother. The funeral will take place on Thursday the 18th of August 2022, at 11.30, at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Town Rd, London N9 0LP and the burial at Chingford Cemetery, 121 Old Church Rd, London E4 6ST, at 13.30pm. Instead of flowers the family request donations to Macmillan cancer research on the day.

He Only Takes the Best

God saw that he was getting tired,

A cure was not to be.

So he put His arms around him,

And whispered, ‘’ Come With Me.’’

With tearful eyes, we watched him,

Suffer,

And saw him fade away.

Although we loved him dearly,

We could not make him stay.

A golden heart stopped beating.

Hard working hands to rest.

God broken our hearts to prove to rest.

God broken our hearts to prove to us

He only takes ‘’the best’’.

Ανδρέας (Andrekis) Λοΐζου

(από την Αραδίππου της Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και ραγισμένες καρδιές ανακοινώνουμε τον ξαφνικό θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού Ανδρέας (Andrekis) Λοΐζου, στις 23 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 76 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη γυναίκα του Ρίτα, τα παιδιά του Δέσπω και

Χρήστος, τα εγγόνια του Άντρη, Σοφία, Χάρης, Χρήστος, 5 αδερφές και έναν αδερφό. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 18 Αυγούστου 2022, στις 11.30, στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Town Rd, Λονδίνο N9 0LP και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Chingford, 121 Old Church Rd, Λονδίνο E4 6ST, στις 13.30 μ.μ. Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά δωρεές στο Macmillan cancer την ημέρα της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family



