Anna Kleanthous

(from Piraeus/London)

23.02.1934 – 28.07.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anna Kleanthous on 28th July 2022 at the age of 88. Anna was born in Piraeus, and it was here she married in 1956 her lifelong partner Loizos, a Cypriot from Larnaca, moving to London soon after to start a family.

Anna will be greatly missed by her husband, her sons Kleanthis (Colin) and Harry, grandchildren Sophia, Victoria, Tess and Sam and her brother Demetri. Anna will be remembered by family and friends for her bubbly, outgoing and loving personality and, in her younger years, for always being first on the dance floor when the bouzoukia started.

The funeral will take place at 12.00 on Monday 22nd August, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Cross and St Michael, Golders Green Rd, London NW11 8HL. Followed by internment at 14.00pm, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Flowers to be sent to Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG.

Άννας Κλεάνθους

(από Πειραιά/Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Άννας Κλεάνθους στις 28 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Η Άννα γεννήθηκε στον Πειραιά όπου παντρεύτηκε το 1956 το άλλο της μισό, τον Λοΐζο, Κύπριο από τηΛάρνακα. Μαζί, μετακόμισαν στο Λονδίνο για να φτιάξουν την οικογένειά τους. Η Άννα θα λείψει πολύ στον σύζυγό της, στους γιους της Κλεάνθη (Colin)

και Χάρι, στα εγγόνια της Σοφία, Βικτώρια, Tess και Sam και στον αδερφό της Δημήτρη. Η Άννα θα μείνει στη μνήμη της οικογένειας και των φίλων της για την ζωηρότητα της, την εξωστρεφή και στοργική προσωπικότητα της,και για το ότι ήταν πάντα πρώτη στην πίστα όταν ξεκινούσαν τα μπουζούκια. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 22 Αυγούστου, στις 12μμ, από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό Τιμίου Σταυρού και Αρχαγγέλου Μιχαήλ, Golders Green Rd, London NW11 8HL. Ακολουθεί η ταφή στις 2μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλθούν στο γραφεία κηδειών του Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family