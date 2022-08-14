The reunification of our country is the aim of all Cypriots and we have to use all diplomatic means to achieve this, Cyprus House President, Annita Demetriou said on Sunday, on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the second phase of Turkey’s invasion to Cyprus.

Demetriou said in a post on her Twitter account: “August 14th. Words are not enough to express the pain. They are not enough also for what we much achieve, changing the situation created by the occupation.”

“The reunification of our country is the aim of all Cypriots and we have to use all diplomatic means to achieve this,” she added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.