Regardless of Turkey’s provocative behaviour, we have no right to abandon this struggle to achieve a solution, AKEL General Secretary Stefanos Stefanou stated, noting at the same time that without a solution to the Cyprus problem, with the continuation of the Turkish occupation, everything we build is built on sand.

AKEL, in the presence of its General Secretary, organised an event in Deryneia on Sunday to denounce the second phase of the Turkish invasion of 1974 and the ongoing Turkish provocative actions. Furthermore, AKEL reiterated its unwavering position for the continuation of THE efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus problem and the reunification of the country and its people, calling on the UN and the international community to exert their influence for a resumption of the procedure for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Within the context of his presence in Derynia, the General Secretary of AKEL laid a wreath at the Memorial of the Fallen and Missing Persons, attending a symbolic event organised by AKEL on the occasion of the anniversary of the second phase of the Turkish invasion at the Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Famagusta in Derynia, and subsequently – delivered a memorandum on Famagusta to the UN Secretary General at the Derynia checkpoint.

In a statement after laying a wreath at the Memorial of the Fallen and Missing, Stefanos Stefanou said that his presence in Deryneia on the day of the anniversary of the beginning of the second phase of the Turkish invasion was not accidental, but was aimed at condemning Turkey’s occupation of a large part of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus and at the same time to denounce Turkey’s illegal actions in Famagusta, which constitute a violation of the Resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“At the same time, we want to reaffirm AKEL’s determination to continue the struggle and efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem, which liberates and reunites our country and people, within the framework of the agreed basis for a solution, which is a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, as described in the relevant Resolutions of the UN,” he added.

S.Stefanou said that to achieve this goal, “concrete actions must be promoted to take the initiative and not leave Turkey unhindered, whose aggressive and provocative attitude is creating more and more occupational fait accompli.”

For AKEL, it is clear that without a solution to the Cyprus problem, with the continuation of the Turkish occupation, everything we build is built on sand, he pointed out, adding that to be able to safeguard the future, to have permanent peace and security in the country, it is imperative that the Cyprus problem is resolved.

It is for this reason, the General Secretary of AKEL noted, “that regardless of the pessimistic mood that is prevalent and regardless of Turkey’s provocative behaviour, we have no right to abandon this struggle to achieve a solution, but to continue the effort from where it was interrupted in 2017 at Crans-Montana. We should continue the discussion within the framework set by the UN Secretary General, preserving the convergences that have been achieved through negotiations over many years.”