Maria Petri

(from Akanthou, Cyprus)

01.03.1939 – 22.07.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Petri, on Friday 22nd July 2022, at the age of 83. Maria leaves behind cousins, Christina, Madeline, John and Maddy, her god-daughter Maria and other family members. Maria was a lifelong supporter of Arsenal and could always be heard at the stadiums with her infamous chants. She will greatly be missed by all.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 30th August 2022 at 1pm at St Katherines Church, Friern Barnet Lane N20 0NL. The burial will follow at 2.30pm at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road NW7 1NB. Instead of flowers there will be a donation box at the church in aid of the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children), which Maria was a great supporter of.

Μαρία Πετρή

(από Ακανθού, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας Μαρίας Πετρή, την Παρασκευή 22 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Η Μαρία αφήνει πίσω τα ξαδέρφια της: Χριστίνα, Madeline, Τζον και Maddy, την βαφτιστήρα της Μαρία και άλλα μέλη της οικογένειάς της. Ήταν ιδιαίτερα γνωστή σε ολόκληρο το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο ως ένθερμη οπαδός της Άρσεναλ, την οποία ακολουθούσε σε κάθε της αγώνα.

Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 30 Αυγούστου 2022, στη 1:00μμ, από την εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane N20 0NL. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στις 2:30μμ, στο κοιμητήριο Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road NW7 1NB. Αντί για λουλούδια, θα

γίνονται εισφορές για την ενίσχυση του NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children), του οποίου ήταν υποστηρίκτρια.