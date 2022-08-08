Water is now being restored to homes and businesses in the north of Islington (N1, N4, N5, N7) affected this morning (8 August) by a water main burst on Hornsey Road, in an operation that saw Thames Water and London Fire Brigade on site.

Islington Council staff have been helping local residents since news of the flood came through early this morning. Council staff set up a rest centre at nearby Emmanuel Church for those who need it, with Thames Water staff available.

The council’s housing officers door knocked all ground floor homes on the Harvist estate to check on residents and offer support – though fortunately there does not appear to have been any significant flooding of homes on the estate. Thames Water is assisting private properties that have been affected.

Council teams have set about the clean-up and are working with Thames Water and other agencies to assess repairs to the road and to plan these in a way that causes as little disruption as possible. Please avoid this route until further notice.

Refuse and recycling collections will continue. The Sobell Leisure Centre is closed for the rest of today.