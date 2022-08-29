Officers are reminding motorists to remain vigilant and ensure their vehicles are properly secure following a number of thefts of vehicles in Hertsmere.

Hertsmere Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Rachael Robertson said: “We have seen a small increase in thefts of vehicles across the borough. Most recently vehicles have been stolen from driveways in the Radlett and Elstree areas and we have also received reports of opportunist thieves trying door handles on cars.

“We’re increasing patrols in hotspot areas and using intelligence to identify offenders but we also need motorists to help us by reviewing their vehicle security, especially those with keyless vehicles and reporting any suspicious behaviour to us.

“One of the easiest things you can do is place your car fob into a Faraday bag or a metal tin when you’re at home. This blocks the signal between the key and car, which means thieves are unable to use devices to detect and boost the signal from your car fob in order to gain access to your vehicle.”

“You can also consider using other security devices such as a steering wheel lock and clutch claw and pedal boxes.

“Please also make sure you do simple things such as double checking your vehicle’s doors are locked and all the windows are closed when leaving it unattended and removing anything of value from inside the vehicle so that opportunist thieves are not tempted by what’s inside.

“Please report any suspicious activity to police online at herts.police.uk/report, via web chat or call 101. If you believe a crime is in progress always dial 999 so we can get officers there as soon as possible.”

For more tips about protecting vehicles from theft, visit Herts crime prevention.”

