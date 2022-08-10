Vulnerable households in Haringey are set to benefit from over £2million of funding to help deal with the cost of living crisis that is affecting millions of people across the country.

With energy bills and the cost of petrol spiralling, families are struggling with the rising costs and are urgently needing assistance. Haringey Council are working hard to address this issue and the vital payments will be made available this summer after the government announced the Household Support Fund would be doubled.

Residents have already been contacted by the council and do not need to apply for the funding. The payment will be sent out directly to nearly 13,000 eligible households and individuals. Most households will receive a one-off payment of £100 but the amount will be dependent on individual circumstances.

As part of the funding, the council are also supporting around 10,000 families with the free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays.

Councillor Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and Resident Services, said:

“There is no question we are facing a financial crisis and it is vital that we support our most vulnerable residents most with this much needed funding.

“We recognise that these support payments, though much needed, are only temporary and a partial relief to people and we cannot stop here. We want to ensure those residents who are eligible get the crucial help they need.

“We hope this support will ease the strain on our most vulnerable households and help anyone in financial crisis through these difficult times.”

Residents will receive a letter from the council that will have an enclosed Post Office voucher and they will then be able to cash the voucher at any UK Post Office.

To find out more, please visit Household Support Fund | Haringey Council

To check what other financial support is available, please visit Haringey, Here to Help | Haringey Council