We have made some changes to the frequency of our services on bus route W3 between Northumberland Park and Finsbury Park station:

Buses will now run every six minutes instead of every five to six minutes during the weekday morning and afternoon peaks

There are no changes to frequencies at any other time

For more information on these and other service changes, visit our bus changes page.

Our TfL Go app provides information on real-time bus arrivals and status updates. You can use the TfL Go app to plan step-free journeys. All of our bus routes are served by low-floor vehicles, with a dedicated space for one wheelchair user and an access ramp.

We encourage staff and customers to take appropriate action to keep themselves safe – including using hand sanitiser and wearing a face covering if this helps you travel with confidenc