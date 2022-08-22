Unemployment is destroying young people’s dreams and hopes in Cyprus

Unemployment rate among young people at 17.6%

20 August 2022 HARAVGI newspaper

The unemployment rate stood at 6.8% in the second quarter of 2022, according to the Labour Force Survey of the Cyprus Statistical Service, recording a fall of 1.6% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021. However, a slight increase (0.2%) was recorded compared to the first quarter of 2022, when the unemployment rate stood at 6.6%.

Based on the results of the survey for the second quarter of 2022, the labour force amounted to 482,385 persons or 65.1% of the population (men 71.2%, women 59.5%), compared to 466,525 persons (63.9%) in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

The number of employed persons was 449,482 persons and the employment rate was 60.6% (men 66.9%, women 54.9%), compared to 427,300 persons (58.5%) in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

The number of unemployed persons was 32,903 and the unemployment rate was 6.8% of the labour force (men 6.0%, women 7.8%), compared to 39,224 persons (8.4%) in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

In the 20-64 age group, the employment rate was 78.0%. The rate for men was 84.2% and for women 72.2%. In the corresponding quarter of 2021 the rate was 75.2% (men 81.9%, women 69.0%). In the 55-64 age group the employment rate was 65.9% compared to 62.2% in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

According to the breakdown of employment by sector, Services accounted for the largest share of employment with 80.7%, followed by Industry and Agriculture with percentages of 16.8% and 2.5% respectively. For Q2 2021 the corresponding percentages were: Services 78.5%, Industry 18.6% and Agriculture 2.9%.

Part-time employment accounted for 10.9% of total employment or 48,858 persons (men 9.0%, women 13.0%). The corresponding rate for Q2 2021 was 11.4% (men 10.1%, women 12.8%).

Of the total employed, 89.1% or 400,630 persons were employees, of whom 11.4% (45,679 persons) had temporary jobs. In the corresponding quarter of 2021, employees made up 88.1% of all employment and of these, 13.1% had temporary work.

Among young people aged 15-24 years, the unemployment rate was 17.6% of the labour force of these ages (men 16.3%, women 18.9%) compared to 17.0% (men 14.8%, women 19.3%) in the same quarter last year.

In terms of duration of unemployment, 49.3% of all unemployed people had been looking for work for a period of less than 6 months. The corresponding figure for Q2 2021 was 40.5%.

Gradual abandonment of agriculture

The data confirms what “Haravgi” has been writing for some time about the agricultural sector. The primary sector is one of the most important in our country. Indeed, international developments have made the need to strengthen it more urgent. However, it seems that farmers are facing so many problems and do not have the necessary support [from the government] that they are leaving the profession. The employment rate is 2.5%, compared to 2.9% in 2021.