Ukrainian Orthodox Parishes EstablishedIt is with great joy that His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain would like to announce that this historic Archdiocese, a proud Eparchy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, is in the process of establishing additional Ukrainian Orthodox parishes throughout the United Kingdom. Currently, the Rev. Fr. Myroslav Pushkaruk, a clergyman of the Holy Orthodox Diocese of Kolomyia and Kosiv of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine under His Beatitude Metropolitan Epifany of Kyiv and All Ukraine, has received the canonical permission from His Grace Bishop Justin the respective hierarch of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church (Prot. No. 107, dated 18 August 2022), to serve as a priest on “canonical loan” to our Archdiocese in the United Kingdom.

Fr. Myroslav is celebrating Sacred Services at the Archdiocesan Chapel of the Annunciation (5 Craven Hill, W2 3EN) on Sunday mornings at 10:00 AM, as well as traveling throughout the United Kingdom offering spiritual, pastoral, and material support to the Ukrainian Orthodox faithful. Details concerning new parish locations will be soon announced. It is important to note that each Ukrainian Orthodox parish will preserve its identity, customs, language, calendar, and traditions, while simultaneously being part of the culturally diverse family of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and in particular, of the local Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain.

As an Archdiocese of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Mother Church Constantinople which recently granted Autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, we will continue to support and assist, as well as increase the pastoral ministries for the Ukrainian Orthodox people in the United Kingdom.

For more information, contact Rev. Fr. Myroslav Pushkaruk by email: [email protected]

Photo: Rev. Fr. Myroslav Pushkaruk and faithful Ukrainian Orthodox Christians following the Divine Liturgy in Ukrainian at St. Luke’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Glasgow, Scotland on 13th August 2022.