Today (Wednesday, 24 August), Islington Council is celebrating the Independence Day of Ukraine, in solidarity with the 284 Ukrainian refugees who have settled in the borough this year.

The Independence Day of Ukraine is the national state holiday that commemorates the Declaration of Independence of 1991, after which Ukraine was no longer part of the Soviet Union.

Yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, 23 August), a special event was held at Islington Assembly Hall. More than 100 Ukrainian guests attended to see performances from their fellow refugees, including poetry recitals from two children who moved here through the Homes for Ukraine scheme. There were also talks on Ukraine’s history, politics and culture, as well as opportunities for attendees to eat traditional Ukrainian food.

Last night, Islington Assembly Hall was lit in blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine’s national flag, to show solidarity and ongoing support to the people of Ukraine and to those who have settled in Islington.

There are currently 284 Ukrainian refugees who have settled in the borough through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, including 79 children. A further 100 people from Ukraine have submitted visa applications and will move to Islington if successful. The council is also expecting to receive a small number of sponsored unaccompanied minors, who will be supported by the council’s children’s services.

Ukrainian refugee, Igor, recently started working for the council, helping to build 750 new council homes. Igor said, “I arrived in the UK on 28 April, and started to find a job. Whilst I was waiting for a visa, I read a lot about the UK, legislation, regulations, and prepared a CV – it’s helped me find a job really fast. Islington has a great new home building scheme, which is felt in every detail – comfort and safety come first here!”

Cllr Roulin Khondoker, Executive Member for Equalities, Inclusion, and Culture, said: “Islington has a long, proud history of opening its doors to refugees and migrants in need. I’m delighted to see so many Ukrainian refugees settling into life here in our borough, and thankful for those people in Islington who threw open their doors during this crisis.

“We are delighted to welcome Ukrainian refugees as new members of our inclusive community. I want them to know that we will provide any support they need to live safely here.”

People in Islington can still open their homes to refugees arriving from Ukraine. The council is particularly looking for any residents who have two or more spare rooms available in their home.

