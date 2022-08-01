UK Cypriot run Edmonton Eagles give A big thank you to the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and all his office for the great funding support he has given us at Edmonton Eagles and for visiting us today with the BBC and all the other News Media, also big thank you to Eagles President Penny Efstathiou, deputy mayor, Joanne McCartney and Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan.
UK CYPRIOT RUN EDMONTON EAGLES ON BBC TV
UK Cypriot run Edmonton Eagles give A big thank you to the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and all his office for the great funding support he has given us at Edmonton Eagles and for visiting us today with the BBC and all the other News Media, also big thank you to Eagles President Penny Efstathiou, deputy mayor, Joanne McCartney and Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan.