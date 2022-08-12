Kolokotes / Κολοκοτές

(Cypriot Savoury Pumpkin Pies)

Kolokotes are a Cypriot speciality, in fact, they are virtually unknown outside Cyprus. These savoury pumpkin pies are usually made during the fasting period before Christmas, however, there are plenty of sweet red pumpkins available seasonally; butternut squash is a very good substitute as it has the same texture and sweetness and are available throughout the year in the UK.

Kolokotes are certainly an acquired taste – I actually couldn’t stand them when I was young, but they have grown on me, perhaps because of the memories they evoke. I believe my grandmother Argyra from Argaki used to make one large Kolokoti (pie) to feed the family!

For the filling (makes 25):

2-3 tbsp olive oil

2 banana shallots, finely chopped

25g (1½ oz) crumbled vermicelli

900g (2lb) sweet red pumpkin or butternut squash (flesh only, no seeds)

1 tsp of salt, or more to taste

Lots of freshly ground black pepper, to taste

75g (3oz) sultanas or golden raisins

50g (3oz) medium cracked wheat (Bulgur wheat)

1-2 tsp ground cinnamon

2-3 tbsp sugar, depending on the sweetness of the pumpkin

For The Pastry:

450g (1lb) strong white flour

225g (8oz) plain white flour

1 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

150ml olive oil

250ml tepid water

Method:

Make the filling first – Sauté the shallot gently in olive oil with the vermicelli until golden, and allow to cool.

Chop the butternut squash or pumpkin into very small cubes – if you have a food processor, it will make the job easier. Place in a large non-metallic bowl and sprinkle with the salt, pepper, cinnamon, and the remaining ingredients. Stir well, taste and adjust seasoning.

Cover and leave in a cool place for 4-6 hours, or best to leave it overnight. The salt will draw out liquid from the pumpkin which will be absorbed by the vermicelli and cracked wheat.

To make the pastry – Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl, then add the olive oil, vinegar and rub lightly with your fingertips into fine crumbs. Gradually add enough lukewarm water to make a firm but soft and elastic dough, knead well until smooth, cover and leave to rest for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 180c / 350f / Gas 4.

Divide the dough into 5-6 equal pieces and shape into balls, then cover with a cloth.

Roll each ball on a lightly floured surface to about the thickness of a £1 coin. You can use a small cup saucer, upside down, as a measure to cut them approximately 15cm (6 inch) each, or any size you prefer. Roll the discs again to stretch the pastry, then place about 2 large tablespoons of the filling into the centre of each disc, fold over into a half-moon shape, press the edges and crimp together or seal them with a fork.

Place the pastries on a lightly greased and floured baking tray, or lined with parchment paper, brush with olive oil and bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes depending on the size of the pastries, or until lightly browned.

Serve them warm or cold – they make a great healthy snack!