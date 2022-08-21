The Turkish spy plane that flew on Thursday within the Nicosia FIR, had submitted a flight plan to the Eurocontrol, which it followed, and did not violate the NOTAM that the Republic of Cyprus had issued for 5 nautical miles and 3 thousand meters height, a well-informed source told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The source was invited to comment on a news report by MEGA channel according to which the Turkish aircraft conducted an overflight over the northern part of the Cypriot EEZ block 6, where Tungsten Explorer drill rig that has been leased by the Republic of Cyprus is stationed.

“This aircraft submitted a flight plan to the Eurocontrol, which it followed. Moreover, it did not violate the NOTAM which we had issued for 5 nautical miles and 3 thousand meters height. It flew at 29 thousand meters,” the source noted, adding that this was a military-spy plane.

As regards the issue of Nicosia FIR, the same source said that “of course there is an issue concerning the FIR”, as there is an issue concerning the violations which take place every day by the planes which conduct flights to and from the occupied areas of Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Turkey does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus, an EU member state since 2004.