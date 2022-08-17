Tube and Rail strikes will affect the majority of TfL’s network on Friday 19 August. Customers are advised to avoid travelling on the Tube and only travel on the rest of the TfL network if essential. Bus strikes will also impact some routes in west and south west London and parts of Surrey on 19 and 20 August. There are additional strikes on national rail services on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August, which will impact some London Underground, London Overground and Elizabeth line services. Customers using national rail services are advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. We apologise for the impact this action may cause to your journey. Further details can be found on our website and below. Thursday 18 August National rail strikes are expected to impact the entire national rail network. National rail customers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary

The majority of TfL’s services will continue to run; however some disruption is expected on the following lines and areas: Reduced service on the London Overground Reduced service on the Elizabeth line No service on the District line between Wimbledon and Parson’s Green, and Richmond and Turnham Green before 08:00 and after 18:00 No service on the Bakerloo line north of Queen’s Park

Friday 19 August Tube and bus strikes are taking place on Friday 19 August which will affect the majority of TfL’s services. Avoid travelling on the Tube and only travel on the rest of the TfL network if essential

In addition, there will be minimal service on the national rail network until around 08:00 following the strike from the previous day Saturday 20 August National rail strikes are expected to impact the entire national rail network. National rail customers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary

Customers on lines affected by strike action the previous day are encouraged to avoid making journeys until after 08:00

The majority of TfL’s services will run from 08:00; however some disruption is expected on the following lines and areas: Reduced service on the London Overground Reduced service on the Elizabeth line No service on the District line between Wimbledon and Parson’s Green, and Richmond and Turnham Green before 08:00 and after 18:00 No service on the Bakerloo line north of Queen’s Park Reduced London Trams service There are additional strikes affecting some bus services on Saturday 20 August that will impact routes in west and south west London and parts of Surrey. Check to see if your route will be affected

Sunday 21 August Disruption from the strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of 21 August

Customers on lines affected by strike action are encouraged to avoid making journeys on affected services until after 08:00 During this time, please plan ahead, check before you travel and leave more time for your journey.

