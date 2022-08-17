NINA STYLIANOU

It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of Nina on Sunday 7th August 2022, at the age of 85. She leaves behind her beloved husband Christodoulos, daughters Eleni and Maria, grandsons Christos and Matthaios, sons in law Ed and Karl, and siblings Kokos, Eric, Takis and Yiannoulla.Nina was born in Anavargos, Paphos, the eldest child of Hambi and Maria whom she supported from the age of eleven to raise her five siblings. She trained as a seamstress and enjoyed using this skill throughout her life. At the age of eighteen, she left Cyprus to seek better economic opportunities in the UK. In London, Nina worked as a seamstress and in her spare time attended the Cypriot Youth Club (KLN) where she met Christodoulos, whom she married in 1962. Together, they had two daughters Eleni and Maria. While raising her daughters Nina continued to work and later supported Christodoulos to run a driving school business. She then worked at the Cypriot Community Centre to prepare and deliver meals to the elderly and vulnerable.

When her grandchildren arrived, Nina devoted herself to taking care of them and greatly enjoyed her new role as a Yiayia. She maintained her active interest in the community and contributed her time and ideas to Cypriot women’s causes as well as global political issues, especially those concerning Cyprus. Nina was an active member of the Cypriot Women’s League, AKEL, POGO, and the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK. She attended meetings and participated in protests, marches and demonstrations. On a personal level, Nina was an exceptionally caring, generous and loving person, and a close friend to many. She enjoyed sharing her stories, jokes and widely loved cooking. Nina had a great sense of humour, a unique way with words and continued her family’s talent and enjoyment for dancing. She touched the lives of so many people and is deeply missed by all who knew her.

Nina will be loved and remembered forever.

The funeral service will take place at 10am, on Tuesday 30th August, at the Church of Panayia, (St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church), Trinity Road, N22 8LB. The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery at 12 noon. The wake will be held at the Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove, Wood Green, N22 5HJ. Instead of flowers, there will be a donations box for Diabetes UK and the Cypriot Community Centre. Organisations may lay wreaths at the funeral as a tribute to Nina’s service to the community.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

