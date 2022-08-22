Three vehicles impounded in Kenninghall Road during fly tipping investigation

Council enforcement officers visited Kenninghall Road (N18) in Enfield last week, to investigate reports of large scale fly tipping.

Drivers of vehicles operating near a scrap metal site in the road were also questioned to check they were transferring waste within the law and their documentation was valid.

As a result of the checks, three vehicles were identified and seized under the s29 Vehicles Excise and Registration Act 1994.

Two of the drivers who had their vehicles impounded were not able to provide proof of a Waste Carriers Licence or relevant documentation that allowed them to transport, dispose, buy or sell waste.

The owners can pay a fee for the release of their vehicles, but they must show confirmation or receipt that they have paid their vehicle tax before they can be released.

The vehicles that were seized were from commercial scrap metal collectors operating under various businesses from around the local area and wider, and not businesses operating within the Kenninghall Road area.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “The Council has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to fly tipping and the people that illegally dump their rubbish on our streets.

“I am delighted that our visit to Kenninghall Road was fruitful and that we were able to take positive action to address the issues that were having a negative impact on our residents’ wellbeing.

“It’s important that all businesses operate within the law or face the consequences of their actions. The confiscation of vehicles in this operation sends a message to people who think they can operate without the necessary licences and vehicle tax, that we will take the strongest possible action.”

A team of 12 operatives from the Council‘s street cleansing team removed commercial waste, white goods, general household waste in black sacks, mattresses, tyres, household furniture, rubble and renovation waste. Litter was also removed from hedgerows.

Two separate pieces of evidence were found among the rubbish collected and both parties have been issued with enforcement notices with the potential for progression to Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs).

The Council offers a free bulky waste collection service for all residents in the borough. To request a doorstep collection visit: www.enfield.gov.uk/services/rubbish-and-recycling/bulky-rubbish

Residents can report fly tipping via the Council’s website at: www.enfield.gov.uk/cleanerenfield