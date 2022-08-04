Three people were rescued following a fire at a shop with a flat above in Myddleton Road, Wood Green.

Part of the ground floor of the building was damaged by fire. Two women and a man were rescued by firefighters from a first floor flat roof and two more people left the building before crews arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 0739 and the fire was under control by 0859. Fire crews from Southgate and Hornsey fire stations attended the incident.

The cause of the fire is accidental and believed to be related to an e-bike battery.

Firefighters’ top safety tips for batteries:

• The Brigade’s advice is to always use the correct charger for the product and buy an official one from a reputable seller.

• Batteries can get warm during their use and it is advisable to allow them to cool down before attempting to re-charge as they could be more susceptible to failure.

• Batteries should always be charged on hard flat surfaces where heat can dissipate.

• Batteries can also pose a risk if they have been damaged, so try to ensure they are not getting knocked around while in use or while being carried as spares as this can increase the chance of damage to cells.

• You should always make sure you unplug your charger once it’s finished charging. Always follow manufacturers’ instructions when charging and we would advise not to leave it unattended or while people are asleep.

• Ensure you have smoke alarms fitted in areas where e-bikes or e-scooters are being charged and make sure they are tested regularly.

• Lastly, the Brigade’s advice is to never block your escape route with anything, including bikes and scooters. Store them somewhere away from a main through route.