Theresa Villiers, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Chipping Barnet, started her summer campaign with a six-point plan to secure a better future for Barnet:

1. Fighting against over-development and protecting green spaces.

2. Expanding NHS services; she is working with the Government and the NHS to ensure extra funding and expanded GP services.

3. More police and save Barnet police station. The Conservative Government is delivering 20,000 additional police. Theresa has been urging the Mayor of London to give Barnet its fair share.

4. Improving local transport and stopping Sadiq Khans new driving charges to expand the ULEZ across the whole of Barnet.

5. Giving Barnet’s children the best education with extra funding.

6. Supporting the local economy and high streets. Theresa is backing Conservatives’ efforts to deliver economic recovery so that local businesses can flourish.

Future events for members of the ConservativeParty in Barnet:

I am a supporter of Rishi Sunak and today as a member of the Conservative party I have voted for him because I believe that he is the candidate who has the best chance of winning the next general election for the Conservatives and unite the party. I will attend the meeting with some other Cypriot members to express our support.

• 6th of September an event to support the business club of Theresa Villiers, with guest Anne Marie Trevelyan MP, Secretary of State for International Trade.

• 22nd of September 2022, a dinner with Simon Clarke MP, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, to support Theresa’s constituency Chipping Barnet Association. This event is in the Alexander Restaurant and it includes a Greek meal.

• 20th of October an event with guest Jeremy Hunt MP, former Secretary of State for Health.

Stella Dinenis-Protopapas will organise a ‘Cyprus