Want to know what apps your children are using and why? Want to understand when it’s ok to intervene in your child’s online life and when to respect their privacy? How about how to encourage their creativity whilst keeping them safe? You don’t need to be an expert on social media to help your children use it positively and responsibly.

The training will start Wednesday 14 September, 6 – 7.30pm, and will run for four weeks at the same time every Wednesday. To register for your place, please contact [email protected]