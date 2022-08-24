It is AKEL’s firm position that migration is a complex, multidimensional and difficult issue, the management of which demands a coherent policy that should take into account both the capabilities and obligations of the Republic of Cyprus based on international law and relevant conventions.

Therefore, the abject failure of the Anastasiades-DISY Government in the management of migratory flows cannot be remedied either by pursuing half-measures, or by measures of dubious legitimacy, or by communication games. For such is the “initiative” undertaken by ruling DISY party President and presidential candidate Averof Neophytou to travel to Congo and Cameroon. We wonder whether Mr. Neophytou will convince the human traffickers to leave the Republic of Cyprus out of their plans…

At a time when we are witnessing the unacceptable weaponisation of the migration/refugee issue by Turkey, it is unacceptable for candidates for President of the Republic to adopt intolerant rhetoric and to try to exploit people’s fears for petty-electoral considerations by investing in phobic syndromes and by fishing for votes in the murky waters of racism.



Statement by AKEL Political Bureau member and MP A.Damianou

22 August 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia