The case was detected after a molecular test, carried out by the microbiological lab of the Nicosia General Hospital. According to an announcement issued by the Health Ministry, the person infected is a 40-year-old man with a travel history who presents clinical symptoms compatible with monkeypox.

According to the Ministry, the protocols for the transfer and management of suspected and confirmed cases were activated immediately.

The 40-year-old man is hospitalized in the specially designated area of Nicosia General Hospital, which is the island’s reference hospital, for monitoring and further evaluation of his condition.