On Sunday 7th August 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided during Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Church of the Transfiguration of Christ the Saviour in Woolwich. Concelebrating was the Reverend Fr Thomas Koutroukis and Archdeacon Dr Georgios Tsourous. Prior to the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas elevated Rev. Michael Pazinas, to the rank of Archimandrite of the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain.

After the Divine Liturgy, His Eminence visited the nearby St Michael’s Anglican Church, where an icon of Christ is kept, painted by Saint Sophrony of Essex, founder of the Patriarchal Stavropegic Monastery of St John the Baptist in Essex.

The Community at Woolwich also held its annual Greek festival in the Church’s yard showcasing Greek culture, food and music to Woolwich residents.The festive day concluded with a hospitable reception at the Church’s hall.

