THE SPRING CUP Sandy Lodge

The 2nd Cypriot Gold Society event of the 2022 season, the Spring Cup, was held at Sandy Lodge Golf Club. The acting Captain representing our beloved Gill Kyriakou was Dino Capsalis.

Dino welcomed the 60 members and 2 guests and after breakfast the competition commenced.

The weather was pleasant, mild, dry. Unfortunately, the course had not recovered from the wet winter, so the greens were very slow, and one of the holes was closed for repair works, so the competition was held over 17 holes.

This did not however deter the first time major winner, popular Charlie Strouthos , with an impressive 41 stableford points! Charlie has been playing well at his home course Hadley Wood, so it was no surprise. Best Gross score once again was the talented Ben Webster, shooting 75.

The day ended with dinner, speeches, prize giving and and charitable donations were once again raised!

Winner: Charlie Strouthos 41pts

Runner Up: Panayioti Krase 37pts

3rd Place: Vange Evangelou 37pts

Best Gross: Ben Webster 75

Best Senior: Panayioti Krase 37pts

Best Team: Charlie Strouthos, Savva Savva, Sam Aristidou, Russel Kilikita, 99pts

Nearest to Pin: Gilly Takkas

Best Guest: Simi Kouttis 31pts