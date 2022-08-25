The case against four persons allegedly involved in the Al Jazeera scandal will be presented before Court on September 12th

The case against four persons and their involvement in the naturalisations granted to foreign investors, exposed during a recording set up by Al Jazeera in October 2020, is to be presented before Criminal Court on September 12th.

This is what the prosecutor Elena Kleopa said before the Parliamentary Control Committee, on Thursday, regarding the progress of the cases related to the Cyprus Investment Program (CIP).

The indictment consists of five charges related to conspiracy offences to defraud the Republic, influencing a public official in violation of the law ratifying the Council of Europe Convention on the Criminalisation of Corruption.

Former President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris and member of the House, Christakis Giovani, resigned after Al-Jazeera broadcast an expose in October 2020, titled ‘The Cyprus Papers – Undercover’, in which undercover reporters captured extensive evidence of government corruption related to the Citizenship by Investment program (CBI).