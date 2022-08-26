Enfield Council has launched its Enfield Ukraine Network to ensure refugees in the borough continue to receive the help and assistance they need after fleeing their war torn country.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 more than 120 Ukrainians and their families have been welcomed into the homes of Enfield’s residents.

A special reception event took place at Enfield Civic Centre on Thursday 25 August to launch the Enfield Ukraine Network which will enable Ukrainians and their hosts to share their experiences, meet and connect with other Ukrainians and hosts in Enfield, and assist the Council in ensuring that we are providing right support to all of our communities.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “Enfield is a place where people from all over the world have come to love and they are proud to call this borough their home.

“More than a hundred of our residents have welcomed Ukrainian refugees in desperate need of a safe refuge into their home because of the terrible events happening in their home country.

“We want to build on the support Enfield Council has provided so far to make sure that members of our Ukrainian community, many of whom arrived here with very little, have access to the services and help they need to thrive and build a new life in our borough.”

A wide range of partners from across the borough are working with the Council to provide support and implement the government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme, they include: Enfield Refugee Support Team, Citizen Advice Enfield, Community Mental Health Service, Primary Care Service and the Ukrainian Hub Enfield -Trinity Church.