On Thursday, 28th July 2022, nearly 40 individuals gathered for a summer-time Archdiocesan Late at the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater. His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain offered a reflection on the book, “A Staff to the Pilgrim: Meditations on the Way with Nine Celtic Saints” written by the Rev. Fr. Gabriel Cooper Rochelle. Following the book presentation, a rich buffet of foods ensued with lively discussion and fellowship.