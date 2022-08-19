Students were celebrating strong performances in their A Level, vocational and technical courses today, showing grit and determination to shine through after more than two years of disruption to their studies thanks to the pandemic.

The vast majority missed out on taking formal external exams just as the pandemic struck at the end of their GCSE courses in 2020. Since then, pupils have dealt with the seismic effects of the pandemic while studying for their A Levels and BTEC qualifications – including bouts of school closures, remote learning and self-isolation periods.

Teachers and support staff in schools, as well as parents and carers, have been supporting pupils throughout, with Islington Council, charities and businesses providing computers to those who needed one, to help tackle the digital divide experienced by some families.

Based on the results received on the day, Islington schools have seen significant increases in the proportion of pupils achieving the top grades compared to 2019, the last time students sat exams. The 2022 results are not comparable with the 2020 and 2021 results, which used Centre Assessed and Teacher Assessed Grades rather than exam results.

Cllr Michelline Ngongo, Executive Member for Children, Young People and Families, visited St Aloysius College and City & Islington College this morning to congratulate pupils.

She said: “I am incredibly proud of all our students, who have faced the trials of the last two years with dignity, determination and dedication – and come out on top.

“The pandemic has placed unprecedented stress and uncertainty on our education system and everyone in it, from the students and their parents or carers to the teachers and all the support staff.

“A huge joint effort has ensured learning could continue, and everyone involved should be proud of what our young people have achieved in the face of such adversity. Congratulations to you all.”

Among the students collecting their grades this morning was Ikram, who achieved an A and two B grades and is heading to Brunel University London to read English literature and creative writing.

“I worked really hard to get those grades and I’m really happy about it,” she said. “The dream that I’ve always had is to become a teacher. I’m always open to new ideas but that is my main path; it’s just a passion.

“With the remote learning and the pandemic I didn’t think I’d get the grades that I got. And for personal reasons it’s just been really difficult, and I am really glad we got to the end of it.”

Her classmate Charlie is heading to Kings College, London to read English language and linguistics after achieving two A* grades and an A.

He said: “I’m a bit shocked at the moment, but feeling good. It’s been tough; having to work from home isn’t the same as being taught in school. But my teachers are good enough that I was still able to learn at home, and obviously it’s paid off now!”

Despite feeling “burnt out” and demotivated at the end of 2021, Freddie’s teachers had faith in him and urged him to apply himself and look for a university place. A few months on, he is heading to the University of Brighton to read film and screen studies after achieving two B grades and a C. “I made the decision on the train back [from Brighton] while I was keeping up with the Arsenal game,” he said. “I was like ‘You know what, I wanna go to uni’. And I’ve done what I set out to do.”

City & Islington College student Gabi went through clearing this morning and will read financial economics at the University of Westminster, after getting a B and two C grades. She said: “I feel really happy right now. At first I was really nervous, thinking I wouldn’t get a space and that I wasn’t going to uni this year, but after going on the clearing hotlines, talking to the staff, I managed to get a place on a course I really wanted to do, so I’m excited for September.”

“Getting the best out of my education was a bit hard, so I had to put in a bit of extra effort in the libraries. It was a bit rough to adjust to, but I think if you worked hard and actually cared about your education, your results and everything, you would have managed to push through it. It paid off – I passed everything!”

And Salma is expecting to start a journalism course at the University of Brighton after a gap year, having achieved an A in English and Bs in history and politics. She said: “I’m really shocked about my A in English to be honest. I was knuckling down; I went to the library every single day for months on end for, like, six hours plus. I’m happy that my hard work paid off!”

For students unsure of their next steps, the council’s team of friendly career advisors are standing by to offer practical support, advice and information, to help to secure a place at college, on training courses or job opportunities.

Students can get in touch with the Progress Team of advisors throughout the summer by phone, email, and in person. The Progress Team can be contacted at [email protected] or on 020 7527 7031.



