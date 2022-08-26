“There still will be options for people to travel in west and southwest London and parts of Surrey, but other routes may be busier than normal.”

It is expected that other local bus, Tube and rail services in these parts of London will be busier than usual

TfL is doing everything it can to reduce the impact of the strike action and is running as many bus services as possible, however customers are advised to check before they travel and leave extra time for their journeys

TfL urges Unite and London United to work together to find a solution to this dispute

Bus drivers at London United garages plan to strike over the bank holiday weekend on Sunday 28 and Monday 29 August. This is expected to affect 63 routes, mostly through west and southwest London including some that serve the Notting Hill Carnival. The strike will also impact parts of Surrey. Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers in the affected areas to check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys.

Bus routes operated by London United will be affected from 05:00 on Sunday 28 August, all day on Monday 29 August and through to 06:00 on Tuesday 30 August. Night buses on Saturday 27 August evening into Sunday 28 August are expected to operate as normal, but will not run on Sunday 28 August or Monday 29 August. A full list of affected routes, which comprises 10 per cent of the bus network, is available on TfL’s webpage. A normal service is expected on London’s 480 other bus routes.

Louise Cheeseman, Director of Buses at TfL, said: “There still will be options for people to travel in west and southwest London and parts of Surrey, but other routes may be busier than normal. We’re encouraging everyone who is aiming to travel in and around these areas this Sunday and Monday to plan ahead, check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys. Our website is a really easy way to check your travel, whether you’re planning to visit the Notting Hill Carnival, out and about on the bank holiday weekend, or just need to adapt your journey on the go.

“We encourage both parties to find a solution to this dispute to avoid disruption to Londoners.”

TfL will ensure as many bus services as possible run in west and southwest London and parts of Surrey but they will be busier than normal. Customers are advised to check before they travel and leave extra time for their journeys. To ensure these services run as smoothly as possible, TfL advises customers to have their cards at the ready to avoid delays, to make space for wheelchair users, and to not hold the doors open.

Where possible, customers should consider alternative transport such as London Underground, London Overground, Elizabeth line, Trams, National Rail services or walking and cycling, with Santander Cycles available. E-scooters can be hired in some London boroughs, including Ealing and Kensington & Chelsea. Customers who need to use buses in the areas affected should also try to travel at quieter times as during the busiest times it may not be possible to board the first bus.

For more details on the industrial action and tools to plan their journey, passengers should go to: www.tfl.gov.uk/strikes

TfL is carrying out a comprehensive targeted communications campaign to ensure customers are aware of the strike and can prepare in advance. Customers on the routes affected are being contacted, bus stops served by affected buses will display information posters and announcements will be made in bus stations.