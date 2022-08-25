The US appears positive in the development of resources after the announcements of the ENI-TOTAL consortium for natural gas discoveries in Block 6 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone. According to statements by a State Department representative, such a development will promote European energy security while strengthening the foundations for energy security throughout the region.

Commenting on ENI-TOTAL’s recent announcements and estimates to date on Block 6’s Cronos-1 deposit, the State Department spokesperson noted:

The USA remains united with our allies and partners in our commitment to advancing European energy security, reducing our collective dependence on Russian energy, and maintaining pressure on the Kremlin. US policy on Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone is long-standing and has not changed.”

He also emphasised that the US recognises the right of Cyprus to develop the resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone. “We believe that Cyprus’ oil and gas resources, like all its resources, should be shared fairly between the two communities. Resource development in the Eastern Mediterranean should promote cooperation and provide the foundations for sustainable energy security and economic prosperity across the region.”