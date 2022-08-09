A glorious summer’s day greeted St Panteleimon for what would prove to be a memorable, historic day for the football club in the world’s most famous cup competition – the Emirates FA Cup!

This Extra Preliminary round saw the Saints drawn away against White Ensign in Southend, a seasoned FA Cup team who had never failed to progress through this round. From the line up it’s clear St Panteleimon have been very busy strengthening and this ‘new look’ team did not disappoint in front of a large crowd.

The early moments of this match saw both teams play some excellent football but it was St Panteleimon who enjoyed a large share of the possession as the half developed and their high tempo passing game saw them create some very good openings to take the lead. It was not to be and the half ended goaless.

The Saints started strongly in the second half settling into their stride and looking the most likely to score. The introduction of Ayub Albadri on 60 minutes was to prove significant, he made an instant impact on the right wing and his incredible pace saw him beat two defenders on the half way line and run through to slot home to give St Panteleimon a very well deserved lead on 65 minutes.

The game became stretched as White Ensign continued to play the long ball from the back but Michael Frangeskou and his back line were faultless throughout and dominated defensively. The impressive Brad Gilmaney forced a mistake following some terrific pressing on the left that saw the ball break to Guilherme Monti. There appeared no immediate danger but Monti is no ordinary player, in an instant he noticed the goalkeeper off his line and shot from 35 yards out scoring a goal worthy of winning any match and making it 2-0 to the Saints.

White Ensign scored in added time from a well struck free kick making the final score 2-1 to St Panteleimon and making club history with their first FA Cup tie win.

St Panteleimon have another very difficult away tie v Leverstock Green in the next round but absolutely sure they’ll be looking forward to it – let’s all get behind them and cheer them on!!