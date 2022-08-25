St Panteleimon have got to find a way of not losing games in the last minute of their games

In both of the Saints FA Cup ties versus Leverstock Green they allowed the opposing team to score their equalisers in the last minute both with long distance shots.

St Panteleimon had a good start in the 21st minute Rio from Leverstock cleared a Saints shot off the line.In the 28th minute the Saints took the lead with a long distance shot from Ahmed Doukhi who also missed a sitter in the 41st minute and the Saints going into the break 1-0 up.

St Panteleimon scored a second in the 62nd minute and now coasting.Then the Grand finale came with Dan Part blasting the ball home from the edge of the box in the 88th minute and then in the second minute of added time a rocket shot Ryan Carruthers.

So into extra time Leverstock Green took the lead when Dutchie shoots home and St Panteleimon equalised through an own goaltending minutes later.Then in the dying minutes Luke Beckwith of Leverstock hits the bar the extra time finishes 3-3.

Into penalties it went with Leverstock Green winning 4-2 on penalties to go onto play Billericay away in the next round.