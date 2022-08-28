Tring suffered their first league defeat of the season against a very good footballing side St Panteleimon.

Playing on the excellent 3g playing service at Hertford, which suits our style of play, we started brightly enough and Guisepe capitalised on a defective error after 10 minutes to score probably one of the easiest goals of his career and put Tring a goal to the good.

The goal prompted a response from the Saìnts who dominated possession for a period and looked increasingly dangerous. Their continual probing paid off after 35mins when a break down the right hand side resulted in a ball across goal that was converted. Trìng came back in to the game after conceding and created a couple of good chances themselves but went in to the break level. Half Time 1-1, probably about right.

The second half was a tight affair with both teams playing some nice football, but chances were at a premium. To be fair,St Panteleimon had slightly the better of things and looked more likely to break the deadlock. This indeed happened on 65min when a St Panteleimon player seemed to jink through the Trìng defensive live and his low drive found the net.

Tring rallied and pushed really hard for an equaliser against their opponents who were clearly tiring. However, despite best efforts, time ran out on Trìng and so theý slipped to their first league defeat. Disappointing that once again, Trìng got themselves ahead, and failed to capitalise and put the game to bed.