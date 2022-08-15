A fantastic win for Shefford and Campton versus a very good St Panteleimon FC.

A crazy game that saw the injured ref get replaced!

0-0 half time, St Panteleimon missed good opportunities and enjoyed majority of possession.

2nd half, a loose pass from Ramon was pounced upon giving Shefford Town the lead through Henry Snee. The Saints responded within 10 minutes through Dean Morgan finishing superbly after a very well worked move.

In the 93rd minute of the game, a St Panteleimon corner was taken short but miscontrolled allowing Shefford Town to break and score to take all 3 points with Younger scoring. .