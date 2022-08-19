St Panteleimon FC are playing their secind game in the Emirates FA Cup of the season after beting White Ensign in the kast round 2-1 they will now play Leverstock Green in the next round this Saturday 20th August 2022. at 15.00pm at Lords Builders Merchants Stadium, Pancake Lane, Leverstock Green, Hemel Hempstead, Herts. HP2,

St Panteleimon have moved from ground sharing at Enfield Town’s Queen Elizabeth Stadium last season playing in the Combined Counties League Premier to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division for the forthcoming season at Hertford FC Hertingfordbury Park.West Street, Hertford, SG13 8EZ,

St Panteleimon began life in the KOPA League under the manager George Frangeskou winning the second divion and establishing themselves in the first division.THey made the big jump of going into saturday football After rising through the leagues since joining Saturday football in the 2017/2018 season where they first played in the Step 8 Middlesex County League Division One (Central & East) you could say last season was a disappointment as compared to their very high standards.and will now be looking for a good FA Cup run and promotion from the Spartan South Midlands League.

Over the summer St Panteleimon appointed former London Tigers boss and coach at Sporting Bengal United and Ilford Cris Golclves.We wish the Saints continued success.

