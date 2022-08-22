St Panteleimon travelled to Leverstock Green for their Emirates FA Cup tie they had beaten White Ensign in the previous round but this game was going to be a huge task.

The Saints were underdogs to Leverstock Green who were top of the Spartan South Midlands League playing four games this season with four wins and no goals scored against them.

The Saints got off to a bad start when their left back Brad Gilmaney was carried off with an arm injury and was replaced by Clayton Alfonso in the 15th minute.

St Panteleimon were soon ahead when from a corner Clayton Alfonso rose above all the defenders to head home in the 22nd minute.

Then in the 35th minute St Panteleimon increased their lead when Dean Morgan was pulled down in the penalty box and he got up and took the penalty to score.

St Panteleimon went into the break comfortably 2-0 up.

They started off well in the second half they had a great opportunity in the 70th minute to increase the lead to 3-0 but failed to capitalise when Monte missed a sitter when with an open goal from inside the box he fired Ahmet’s cross over the bar.

It seemed to motivate Leverstock Green to reduce the score to 2 -1 when in the 60th minute from a free kick Luke Beckwith headed home.

With 10 minutes to go Leverstock Green were down to ten men when a player went off injured and they had already used up all their subs and this made them raise their game and score in the last minute with a 30 yard blaster from Rio Beach to earn themselves a replay to be held on Wednesday 24th August 2022 at 19.45 at St Panteleimons home ground at Hertford Town Hertingfordbury Park, West Street, Hertford, SG13 8EZ.