Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a shed alight on Russell Road in Walthamstow.

A timber-framed shed and five metres of fencing at the rear of a residential garden were destroyed by fire. Part of a neighbouring industrial unit on an adjacent street was also damaged by the blaze. Three people left the industrial unit before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 10 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 1637 and the fire was under control by 1733. Fire crews from Walthamstow, Tottenham and Leyton fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.