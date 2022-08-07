In spite of the problems created by Ankara’s revisionist policy, the resumption of the UN-backed talks for a solution to the Cyprus problem remains an unwavering target, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou has said.

Addressing a memorial service for the heroes of the 251-foot battalion during the 1974 Turkish invasion, Photiou said that provocations from Ankara’s revisionist policy continue one after the other, with Turkey recently even disputing Greece’s sovereign rights in the Aegean.

“Despite the problems and provocations, the commencement of a new negotiating effort aiming a mutually acceptable solution remains our unwavering aim,” Photiou said, adding the solution should be aligned with the UN resolutions as well as the principles and values of the European Union.

“This is the steadfast line of our side as repeatedly underlined by the President Anastasiades,” he added, noting “we want a free, democratic country free of intervention rights by third countries.”

Photiou also referred to the humanitarian issued of the missing persons, stressing that 48 years after the Turkish invasion more than 750 cases of missing persons remain pending.

“This is an inhumane and unacceptable situation which daily provokes pain and anxiety to the relatives,” he said, noting that “Turkey is responsible not only for the creation of the problem but for its perpetuation with tactics and obstacles.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. No negotiations were held since he latest round of negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana which ended inconclusively in July 2017.