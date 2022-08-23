Enfield Council is inviting residents and businesses to have their say on proposals to improve Enfield Town Centre.

The Enfield Town project has been shaped by engagement with the local community with the view to create a healthy town centre, that encourages more people to visit and enjoy their time in the area.

The Council is now inviting further comment on the proposed plan.

The project would see a range of improvements delivered across public spaces including Fountain Island, Town Station Plaza, the Library Green and a proposed new public square at the junction of Little Park Gardens and Church Street, near Nationwide Building Society.

The Council are also working with the Old Enfield Charitable Trust, who own and operate the Market Square, to explore opportunities for how this historical space could potentially be developed.

Improved pedestrian, public transport and cycling facilities also form part the proposals and will mean people can arrive to and get around the town centre by foot, cycle, bus or car. The introduction of a 20mph speed limit across the town centre is also being proposed.

A survey on the Let’s Talk Enfield website is now available for residents and businesses to complete.

One lucky respondent will win £300 to spend locally in Enfield if their suggestion for the name of the new public square is chosen from the entries received. This space would offer places to sit and rest, for children to play and to add more trees and greenery along the high street.

The Council is also hosting a range of activities in the town centre to speak to people in person about the proposed plans and is inviting everyone to come along to hear more about the project.

A pop-up stall will appear in the Market Square on Friday 9 September from 1pm to 4pm which is an opportunity to view the proposals and ask any questions.

A drop-in session will take place at Enfield Town Library (Library Green) on Saturday 10 September from 10am to 1pm, where there will be an opportunity to provide suggestions for the proposed sensory garden.

Residents will also find an exhibition at Enfield Town Library that can be viewed in person until Sunday 25 September 2022.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture & Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “It’s vital that residents and business owners in the borough let us know their views on this exciting project that has the potential to rejuvenate and revitalise Enfield Town Centre.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to complete our engagement survey and to visit one of our pop-up events in September.

“It’s the views of local people that will help to shape our ambitious future plans, and the Council’s priority of investing in Enfield Town Centre and making cultural improvements for residents, business and visitors alike.”

For further information about the project, to complete the survey and to suggest a name for the new public square, visit the Let’s Talk Enfield website at: https://letstalk.enfield.gov.uk/EnfieldTown. The closing date is Sunday 25 September at 11.59pm.

Paper copies of the survey are also available to collect in person from Enfield Town Library, by emailing: [email protected] or by writing to: Healthy Streets, Enfield Council, Silver Street, Enfield, EN1 3XA.

Additional investment is required to deliver the completed project, and confirmation on funding is expected in autumn 2022.

Once known, the Council can make decisions on the project. A formal approval process is likely to take place in 2023.

