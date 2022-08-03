Detectives investigating the murder of Sam Brown in Walthamstow are making a renewed appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The 28-year-old died in hospital after being shot at a gathering of around 100 people in Cheney Row Park at approximately 00:35hrs on Sunday, 24 July.

Despite a number of enquiries, including a public appeal for witnesses, officers are still yet to receive information from anyone who was at the park when the shooting happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our initial enquiries suggest Sam was involved in an altercation with another group of people at the party shortly before his death and it’s my view that this resulted in him being shot.

“I urgently need to speak with everyone who was at the event and saw that altercation or the shooting. Even if you do not believe you saw anything significant, you need to come forward and speak with officers.

“To anyone considering whether or not to come forward to police, I ask you to put yourself in the position of Sam’s grieving mother and father. They deserve answers. Please do the right thing and make contact as soon as possible.”

Sam’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination took place on 28 July and gave a preliminary cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

DCI Allen added: “I know that some people feel unable to speak the police, either through fear of reprisals or because of a lack of trust and I would like to reassure anyone who feels that way that any information would be treated confidentially.

“You can also contact the charity Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police. They won’t ask for your personal details, they can’t trace your phone number and they aren’t able to identify your computer’s IP address.”

You can provide information to detectives by calling 020 8345 1570. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 267/24Jul. Images and video that are relevant to the investigation be uploaded here.

To contact the independent charity Crimestoppers call 0800 555 111 or submit information online here.

+ There have been a total of four arrests as part of this investigation.

A 30-year-old man [A] who self-presented at hospital alongside Sam suffering stab injuries was arrested on suspicion of murder and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.

A 26-year-old man [B] was arrested on 27 July on suspicion of murder, a 25-year-old man [C] was arrested on 28 July on suspicion of murder and a 22-year-old man [D] was arrested on 28 July on suspicion of murder.

They have all been released on bail to a date in late August.