President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, travels to Athens on Thursday, where he is set to meet on Friday, September 2, with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, Anastasiades will be accompanied by Government Spokesperson, Marios Pelekanos and other officials.

Immediately after their meeting, President Anastasiades and Prime Minister Mitsotakis will go to Elefsina airport, where in a special ceremony, President Anastasiades will receive the civil aircraft the Hellenic Republic donated to the Republic of Cyprus, for the purpose of serving the official travel arrangements of the President of Cyprus and Cabinet members, as well as urgent medical needs.

After the ceremony, President Anastasiades and the delegation accompanying him will board the aircraft to return to Cyprus, the announcement concludes.