President Anastasiades congratulated on Tuesday the athletes that participated in the national delegation at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He particularly praised the two “gold” athletes, Elias Georgiou and Giorgos Balarjisvili, for their achievement.

In a social media post today, the President of the Republic congratulates “the athletes for their excellent performances and the 11 medals they won at the Commonwealth games”. As for Elias Georgiou and Giorgos Balarjisvili, who won gold medals in Gymnastics Horizontal Bar and Men’s-66 kg Judo category respectively, he says that “they elevated our country at the highest podium.”

In the 22nd Commonwealth Games, the national team of Cyprus came 16th among 72 countries, winning 11 medals, 2 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze.